Matt Niskanen #2 of the Washington Capitals jumps over goalie Braden Holtby #70 during the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffsat Verizon Center on April 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals have lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in Game 2 of their first round series Saturday.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for a complete recap of the game.