White House Says Russia Trying to ‘Cover Up’ Syrian Chemical Weapons Attack

The White House has accused Russia of trying to "cover up" Syrian president Bashar Assad's role in a chemical weapons attack that left dozens, including children, dead, NBC News reports.

Senior administration officials briefed reporters Tuesday on declassified intelligence that knocks down the Russian-pushed narrative that last week's deadly chemical weapons attack could have been carried out by non-state or terrorist actors.

One administration official called that effort an absolute cover up of Syrian regime culpability, and reinforced the U.S. narrative that the Assad regime was behind the attack and that the gas used was, in fact, sarin.

Russians have a "clear pattern of deflecting blame" from the Assad regime, another administration official said.