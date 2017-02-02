US Warns Israel to Stop Announcing New West Bank Settlements

In this file photo, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to members of the diplomatic corps in Israel in the Yad Vashem Synagogue on Jan. 26, 2017 in Jerusalem, Israel.

The White House warned the Israeli government Thursday to stop announcing plans to build new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu's office announced Wednesday that for the first time in two decades, Israel planned to build 3,000 new settlement homes in the disputed territory.

Thursday, the White House issued a brief statement that the new administration has not taken an official position on settlements in the West Bank, but adding that "the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful" in achieving peace.

The White House said at the time that Trump emphasized "the deep and abiding" partnership between the two countries and that he "affirmed his unprecedented commitment to Israel's security."

