WhiteHouse.gov Switches Hands, Gets Trump Refresh

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office as his wife Melania, left, and daughter Tiffany watch during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Jan. 20, 2017.

Many of the pages on the White House's website were taken down Friday, shortly after Donald Trump's inauguration as president, including pages on LGBTQ rights, climate change and the Affordable Care Act.

However, those pages are still accessible online. Anything that was at WhiteHouse.gov under the Obama administration has been moved to ObamaWhiteHouse.gov. The plan to do so was announced earlier in the week.

Everything on the archived version of the Obama White House page is marked as "historical material" that's "frozen in time."

The new version of WhiteHouse.gov lists Trump and Mike Pence as president and vice president, and made no mention of LGBT or climate change Friday afternoon. A new page calling for an "America first energy plan," however, was live.

On Jan. 20, 2017, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. (Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017)

"For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule," the new page reads.

The Department of Labor's page on advancing LGBTQ rights in the work place appears to have been scrubbed from the department's website. The many pages that were once devoted to explaining and helping Americans sign up for the Affordable Care Act appear to have taken down.

Meanwhile, the first online petition of Trump's presidency appeared on whitehouse.gov shortly after his inauguration.

The petition calls for the White House to "Immediately release Donald Trump's full tax returns, with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance."

It had received more than 2,000 signatures hours after the inauguration.

NBC has reached out for comment to President Trump's team.