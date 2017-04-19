A federal lawsuit brought by a so-called "Dreamer" deported to Mexico has been assigned to District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel, the jurist famously attacked last year by President Donald Trump.
Juan Manuel Montes, 23, filed a complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, alleging the government did not provide any documentation explaining the legality of sending him back to Mexico.
The suit seeks documents related to his case, NBC News reported.
The case was assigned at random to Curiel, the Indiana-born judge whose impartiality during the Trump University case was called into question by Trump due to what the then-candidate called Curiel's "Mexican heritage."
