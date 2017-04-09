Father Kills Son in Shootout Over Who Would Walk Dog: Police

A man shot and killed his 22-year-old son after an argument over who would walk a dog escalated into a shootout Sunday morning on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at a home in the 9100 block of S. Woodlawn Ave. at about 8:20 a.m. in the city's Burnside neighborhood.

There they found two men, ages 43 and 22, who had shot each other after a "verbal altercation," authorities said.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the fight between the father and son was over "who was going to walk the dog" and both men opened fire.

They each sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead. The older man was listed in critical condition, authorities said.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene, according to police, who continue to investigate.