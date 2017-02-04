Who Is the 'So-Called' Judge Trump Ripped Over Ruling? | NBC4 Washington
Who Is the 'So-Called' Judge Trump Ripped Over Ruling?

What little is known of Robart, who's based out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington state, suggests that he is a soft-spoken yet fearless man

    Protestors gather at Brooklyn Borough Hall to protest President Donald Trump's immigration order Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York.

    Federal Judge James L. Robart, who brought President Donald Trump's attempt to block people from certain countries from entering the United States to a screeching halt, has lived much of his life out of the spotlight, NBC News reported.

    Until now.

    What little is known of Robart, who's based out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington state, suggests that he is a soft-spoken yet fearless man — someone of deep convictions and a jurist who does not mince words.

    He suggested in court that Trump's 90-day entry ban on people from the countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen was not "rationally based," since no one from any those countries had been arrested in the U.S. on terrorism-related charges since 9/11.

    Published 2 hours ago
