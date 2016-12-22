Uber to Allow Users to Set a Person as Their Destination

In this Dec. 16, 2014, file photo a man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco.

Uber will allow users to set a specific person, rather than a place, as the destination of a ride, the company announced Wednesday.

The new feature, which will launch Wednesday, is called "Uber to Person," the company wrote in a blog post.

"With Uber, you are going from point a to b. The new Uber to Person feature recognizes that people aren't just going to point b, they are trying to get to each other," Uber product manager Yuhki Yamashita told Mashable.

Starting Wednesday, Uber users can link their contacts with the Uber app. Users will then be able to add a contact's name instead of an address as the destination for a ride.

Uber will then ask the contact for their current location, which will be used as the destination for the ride.

"...skip the back and forth, forget the address, and get straight to whom you’re meeting up with," Uber wrote in a blog post to introduce the new feature.