A California Uber driver is being hailed a hero after he helped rescue a 16-year-old runaway from sex traffickers, NBC News reported.

Keith Avila picked up the teenager and two other females in and drove them to a Holiday Inn in Elk Grove, California.

While in the car, the women openly talked about delivering the girl to a "John" and getting money from him. Once his fare was dropped off at the hotel, Avila called the police.

Elk Grove public information officer Chris Trim told NBC Latino that police immediately detained Destiny Pettway, 25, and Maria Westley, 31, when they arrived at the scene. Police found the teen trafficking victim with Disney Vang, 20, in a hotel room.

A member of the Uber Safety Team reached out to Avila to congratulate him for his work. An Uber representative reiterated their admiration for his quick thinking and thanked him again.