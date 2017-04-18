A Tupolev TU-95 Bear, a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomberis seen in Voronezh region, Russia on Sept. 20, 2014. The U.S. intercepted two Russian TU-95 jets off the coast of Alaska Tuesday.

The U.S. scrambled jet fighters to intercept two Russian bombers that flew near the Alaskan coast Monday night, several American officials said.

The Russian long-range TU-95 Bear bombers breached airspace around the U.S and Canada known as the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, in which aircraft must be readily identified and report details of their course and destination. The Russian bombers stayed in international airspace, NBC News reported.

10 Tax Day Deals

Everyone can use a break on Tax Day. Here are ten places where you can get a deal to help your Tax Day go a little smoother. (Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017)

The bombers flew near the Aleutian Islands. The Russians also had maritime patrol aircraft in the vicinity.

The U.S. scrambled two F-22 fighters from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, to intercept the Russian planes.

Search for Accused Cleveland Facebook Shooter Ends