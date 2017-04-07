Twitter Withdraws Lawsuit Filed Over Anti-Trump Account

The Twitter Inc. logo is arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Sept. 13, 2013.

Twitter on Friday pulled a lawsuit filed against the U.S. government, saying that a summons by the government for user account information had been withdrawn, according to new court papers.

CNBC reported the move came a day after the social media company filed a federal lawsuit to block an order by the U.S. government demanding it reveal who is behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump's tough immigration policies.

Truck Crashes Into Upscale Stockholm Department Store

Swedish police say a truck plowed into an upscale department store in Stockholm on April 7, sending people fleeing in panic. It appeared to be a terror attack, the prime minister said. Police confirmed fatalities. (Published Friday, April 7, 2017)

Twitter declined to comment.