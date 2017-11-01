NY, NJ Men Among Victims of NYC Bike Path Attack

Five Argentinians celebrating a graduation anniversary and a Belgian national were among those killed when a truck sped through a bike lane for more than a dozen blocks in an apparent ISIS-inspired attack. Erica Byfield reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 32-year-old New Jersey man and a 23-year-old man from New York City were among the eight people killed when a truck sped through a Manhattan bike lane for more than a dozen blocks in an apparent ISIS-inspired attack, police say.

Darren Drake, of New Milford, was riding his bike during a 15-minute break from his program manager job at Moody's Analytics when the truck plowed into crowds of pedestrians and riders on a popular Tribeca bike path Tuesday. Drake had recently undergone weight loss surgery and was riding his bike 25-plus miles a day to stay fit, his father says. An only child, he lived with his parents; his father said he drove him to the Hoboken train station each morning.

Drake, a Rutgers undergrad pursuing his second master's and former president of the New Milford Board of Education.

The other American victim was identified by police as Nicholas Cleves, of Manhattan.

The other six fatalities included five Argentinians celebrating a graduation anniversary and a Belgian national, Anne Laure Decadt. Six of the victims died at the scene; the other two died at hospitals.

"We now and forever will consider them New Yorkers. They shared this tragedy with us and for that we will always remember them as New Yorkers," Mayor de Blasio said Wednesday of the foreigners killed in the attack.

Twelve other people were hurt in the truck rampage, an attack authorities have described as the worst terror attack to hit New York City since 9/11. Authorities detailed gruesome injuries to some of those survivors, ranging from bilateral amputation to serious head, neck, back and chest trauma, as well as trauma to their arms and legs. Five of the dozen sent to hospitals were in serious condition Wednesday; four were in critical but stable condition and three went home.

Of the survivors, two victims were students and two were employees on the school bus the suspect smashed into along his route of terror. The German government says a German citizen is among the injured. The Foreign Ministry didn't identify the female German citizen or give any details about the severity of her injuries in a note on its website. A sixth Argentinian who lives in Newtown, Massachusetts, is also among the injured.

Investigators said Wednesday that the suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, had planned the attack for weeks. He was shot by police as he ran through traffic with pellet and paintball guns but is expected to live.

Meanwhile, details are beginning to emerge about those who lost their lives.

Argentinian Consulate said in a tweet on Tuesday night that Hernán Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi died when the Home Depot truck plowed through crowds of cyclists and pedestrians along the Hudson River Greenway in Tribeca. The tweet said the group was in town to celebrate 30 years since they graduated college.

"We now and forever will consider them New Yorkers," Mayor de Blasio said Wednesday. "They shared this tragedy with us and for that we will always remember them as New Yorkers."