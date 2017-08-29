Sleeping Woman Killed When Tree Topples Onto Mobile Home

A 60-year-old woman was killed Monday when an oak tree fell on her mobile home as she slept, Texas officials say, bringing Hurricane Harvey's death toll to three.

Montgomery County Sheriff's officials responded to the mobile home in Porter after a large oak tree toppled onto Lisa Jones' trailer home. Jones' husband told deputies he was sitting inside the home when the tree fell.

He said he screamed for his wife, who was napping in the bedroom, but she didn't respond and he was unable to get to her. The man said he then left the home to try to find help.

Deputies found Jones dead in the bedroom.



Devastation, Heroes, Community: Texas Responds to Harvey

While Hurricane Harvey has devastated Texas, the community and rescue workers have come together to help those in need. (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

Officials said days of heavy rain that has pummeled the area caused the tree to loose traction in the soil and dislodge.

Members of the Porter Fire Department assisted in removing the tree from the residence.