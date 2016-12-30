Apparent Russian Hacking Code Found in Vt. Utility System

A Vermont utility discovered malware tied to Russian hackers in its system, it confirmed in a statement Friday night following a report by the Washington Post.

Sources told the newspaper they believed the hackers had gained access to the United States' electrical grid via an unnamed unnamed utility in Vermont. Burlington Electric later issued a statement confirming it was working with the U.S. government.

"Last night, U.S. utilities were alerted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of a malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, the name DHS has applied to a Russian campaign linked to recent hacks," the utility said in a statement. "We acted quickly to scan all computers in our system for the malware signature. We detected the malware in a single Burlington Electric Department laptop not connected to our organization’s grid systems. We took immediate action to isolate the laptop and alerted federal officials of this finding."

Burlington Electric says it is working with federal authorities to investigate how its system was penetrated and prevent future infiltration attempts.

The utility also says it notified state officials.

The code was not actively used to disrupt the utility's operations, officials told the Washington Post. Those sources note that the hackers' intentions are unclear, adding that it could have been a test to see if a portion of the grid could be penetrated.

U.S. security officials believe Russia hacked the U.S. to influence the presidential election. The Obama administration has imposed sanctions against Russia, a move condemned by President-elect Donald Trump, but praised by several prominent Republicans.