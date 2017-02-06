Queen Elizabeth II Marks 65 Years on Britain’s Throne | NBC4 Washington
Queen Elizabeth II Marks 65 Years on Britain’s Throne

The queen has traveled more than a million miles, visited about 120 countries and met with 12 U.S. presidents, from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Barack Obama

    Princess Elizabeth was never meant to become queen, let alone the longest-serving monarch in the storied history of British royalty.

    Her father, in fact, was never meant to become king.

    But on Monday, after nearly a lifetime of service to country and crown, Elizabeth II will commemorate her 65th anniversary as queen. She will become the only British monarch ever to celebrate her Sapphire Jubilee, NBC News reported.

    It is a role that most Britons — whether royalist or republican — would agree that she has fulfilled with caution, dignity and an unending sense of duty.

