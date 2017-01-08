Queen, 90, Makes First Public Appearance After Heavy Cold

Queen Elizabeth, 90, made her first appearance in weeks after suffering what Buckingham Palace called a "heavy cold." (Published Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017)

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday made her first public appearance since catching a heavy cold before the holidays, going to church after two weeks spent recuperating at home, NBC News reported.

The British monarch and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, both got sick days before Christmas, forcing them to delay their annual journey from London to her country estate in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The pair arrived at St Mary Magdalene church where they were greeted by a small crowd of well-wishers.