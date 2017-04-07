Ohio Man Accused of Chasing Family Member With Hatchet

An Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly chased a family member with a hatchet.

Noel E. Dawson, 63, of Toledo, was charged Tuesday with domestic violence, assault, criminal damaging, and failure to disclose personal information.

The Toledo Blade reports that Dawson allegedly chased a relative Sunday with a hatchet, swinging the small ax at the man. Dawson tried to hit the man but missed, striking his car instead — leaving a large dent in the hood, according to the Blade.

Dawson refused to give the arresting officer his information and shouted obscenities, court records show.

Dawson has pleaded not guilty. A Toledo County judge ordered him held Tuesday on $50,000 bond.

Attorney information was not immediately available.