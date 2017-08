Six people were shot, two of them fatally, at a New Mexico library on Monday, officials said.

The shootings took place at the Clovis-Carver library in Clovis, New Mexico, NBC News reported.

A shooting suspect was in custody.

Clovis is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line.



Devastation, Heroes, Community: Texas Responds to Harvey

While Hurricane Harvey has devastated Texas, the community and rescue workers have come together to help those in need. (Published 2 hours ago)

Check back for more on this developing story.