NYC Councilman ID's 'Hero Cop' Who Shot NYC Attack Suspect

In a press conference Wednesday the city's leaders revealed more about NYPD officer Ryan Nash, who was heralded with shooting down the man suspected of running down pedestrians in lower Manhattan Tuesday. (Published 18 minutes ago)

The NYPD officer who shot a man suspected of using a rental truck to mow down pedestrians in Manhattan, killing at least eight people and injuring nearly a dozen others, is being hailed a hero by New York lawmakers and leaders.

Ryan Nash, a five-year veteran with the First Precinct, sprung into action and shot 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov in the abdomen, stopping the deadly route of terror, according to NYC Councilman Joe Borelli, who first identified the officer.

Nash and other officers were the first ones on the scene in Tribeca. Borelli named Nash in several tweets saying he's "the hero cop the world should be talking about," and adding "Police officer Ryan Nash risked his life to save others."

Mayor Bill DeBlasio commended Nash for his act of valor that gave the people of New York "such faith and appreciation in our police force."

"He was very humble by what he did, but what he did was extraordinary," DeBlasio said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also praised Nash's actions, noting that while the leadership of the NYPD is "top shelf," it is officers like Nash who are on the frontline everyday that show "how important they are, how talented and how brave” the men and women of the city's police force are.

Investigators worked through the night to determine what led the suspect to use a truck to plow down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center, brandishing a pellet gun and a paint gun and yelling "Allahu Akbar" as his deadly route of terror ended with a crash, authorities say. They were able to question him in the hospital, where he remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday. Investigators said he's "proud" of what he did and shows no remorse.

A note was found inside the truck that translated to read "ISIS lives forever," a senior official briefed on the investigation told NBC 4 New York. A source said a knife was also recovered from inside the truck.

Five Argentinians and a Belgian were among those killed in the attack. A sixth Argentinian, Martín Ludovico Marro, is at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital with injuries. He is from Newtown, Massachusetts.

Three other Belgians were also inured. Germany's Foreign Ministry said a German citizen is also among the injured.

Dramatic Images: Aftermath of Deadly Manhattan Truck Rampage