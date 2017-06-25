N.C. Teen Reported Missing a Year Ago Found Alive

FBI officials in Georgia located a teenager who had been reported missing from her North Carolina home more than a year ago, the agency announced Sunday.

Hailey Burns, 17, was found in Duluth, Georgia, overnight after the FBI received a tip that she may be in the Atlanta area. Burns had been reported missing from her Charlotte home more than a year ago.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to Burns' disappearance and will face a number of criminal charges, the FBI said in a press release.

Burns was reunited with her parents, who've asked for privacy.