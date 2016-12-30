Rescue Underway for 17 Stuck for Hours on Knott's Berry Farm Ride

The first of an estimated 17 people trapped on a Knott's Berry Farm Ride for more than five hours was safely lowered to the ground via harness with a firefighter Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Published 7 minutes ago)

A portion of Knott's Berry Farm was being shut down to help rescue riders stuck on a ride for hours Friday.

Riders on Knott's Berry Farm's Sky Cabin said the ride was stuck 120 feet in the air Friday as fire officials tried to work out rescue options.

The ride was reported stuck at 5 p.m. at night to the Orange County Fire Authority, but riders told NBC4 they had been there for at least four hours.

A Knott's Berry Farm spokesman confirmed the ride broke down at 2 p.m.

One rider said the situation was getting dire as many people needed to use the facilities and had nowhere to go.

The Sky Cabin is a space needle looking ride that brings people up and down.

An employee was also aboard, the rider said, and was communicating to other via walkie talkie. The employee said a main brake was activated and cannot be released.

A portion of the park was to be shut down so fire officials could aid in the rescue, the rider said.

The rider said it was the first his out-of-town family went on at the park.

The first of an estimated 17 riders, a child, was fitted with a harness and lowered to safety at around 7 p.m.

A call could be heard made by park officials to have 10 cotton candies ready for children once they were lowered to the ground.

By 7:45 p.m., the third child had been rescued.

