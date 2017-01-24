Israel OKs 2,500 New West Bank Settlement Homes

Israel on Tuesday announced the construction of 2,500 new housing units in the West Bank, the second announcement of new construction in the occupied territory since President Donald Trump took office, NBC News reported. On Sunday, Jerusalem municipality announced the construction of about 670 homes in contested east Jerusalem.

Palestinians and most of the international community consider all settlements illegal.

The moves come after Trump opposed in December the decision by the U.S. not to block a United Nations resolution reprimanding Israel for its settlements.

"[Prime Minister] Netanyahu is taking advantage of the change of administration in the United States in order to sooth settler pressure and gain political capital," a spokesman for Israeli group Peace Now said in a statement.

