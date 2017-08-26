How to Survive a Flash Flood in Your Car

A few critical tips can help you survive if a flash flood ever strikes while you’re driving a car, the "Today" show reported.

Jim Douglas, an instructor with Raven Rescue, told the “Today” show’s national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen that "not even a foot" of water is enough to make a car float. SUVs and 4x4s are not immune to danger. "Those big tires will make a truck float even easier," Douglas said. "They are like big buoys. They'll float even faster."

Last year, on a special training course in Whistler, British Columbia, the Rossen Reports team staged a dramatic demonstration of just how quickly a pickup truck can be swept away in a flash flood — and how to survive such a situation.

Critical tips: