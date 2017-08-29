Harvey, Already a 'Landmark Event,' Threatens Round Two

While Hurricane Harvey has devastated Texas, the community and rescue workers have come together to help those in need. (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

Harvey remained a tropical storm off Texas' coast early Tuesday, but forecasters said it is expected to make landfall again sometime this week, continuing to threaten a region that has already been pounded by one of the heaviest rainfalls in U.S. history, NBC News reported.

Harvey is hovering over the Gulf of Mexico with maximum wind speeds of 45 mph. Forecasters expect it to turn back toward southeast Texas on Wednesday.



Since first making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday, the storm system has dropped nearly 40 inches of rain in some places of Texas, and much more is expected in the coming days. At least three deaths have been blamed on Harvey.

"This is a landmark event for Texas," said Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Texas has never seen an event like this."