Ford Cancels $1.6B Plant in Mexico, to Reinvest in Michigan

In this January 6, 2015, file photo, Ford Motor Co. President CEO Mark Fields delivers a keynote address at the 2015 International CES in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Automaker Ford is canceling a plan to build a nearly $2 billion plant in Mexico so it can invest nearly half that money into a plant in Michigan, the company said Tuesday.

Doing so will safeguard about 3,500 jobs at a facility in Wayne, Michigan, the company said in a press release, and the investment in a new "Manufacturing Innovation Center" in Flat Rock will add 700 new jobs.

That plant will build a new, electric SUV with a range of at least 300 miles — one of several new vehicles the company announced Tuesday.

The move comes as President-elect Donald Trump insists that companies should focus manufacturing in the United States, rather than outsourcing to places like Mexico. Tuesday morning, Trump took aim at the Chevy Cruze, which he said is manufactured south of the border, though Chevy disupted that.

High-level sources in Ford told NBC News that Trump had nothing to do with the company's decision to expand U.S. production and hire more employees.