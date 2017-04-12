The driver of a white SUV rammed and sideswiped California Highway Patrol vehicles during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday near downtown Los Angeles.

Around 12:15, the driver was exiting the 110 Freeway at Anaheim Street after reaching speeds of up to 115 mph on the highway. The driver struck several cars in addition to the CHP vehicles during the chase.

The driver may have been involved in a road rage confrontation involving San Gabriel police, according to CHP.

The chase reportedly began in the San Gabriel Valley before entering freeways and streets near downtown Los Angeles.

