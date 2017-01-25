Dow Closes Above 20,000 for First Time Ever

Dow Jones closed above 20,000 points for the first time on Wednesday. NBC10 spoke to financial analyst Rob Wilson about what this means for your money. (Published 3 hours ago)

Dow Jones Closes Above 20,000 Points for the First Time

The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time Wednesday after a series of executive orders from President Donald Trump increased bullish sentiment on Wall Street.

"People are seeing that the administration is carrying through with some of the things they promised," said John Stadtler, head of U.S. Financial Services Industry Practice at PwC. "It looks like long-term capital gains are here to stay."

The Dow, which tracks 30 major industrial companies, gained 155.80 points, or 0.8 percent, to 20,068.51. Strong earnings from Boeing, Goldman Sachs and IBM contributed the most gains.