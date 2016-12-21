Days After Child Porn Arrest, Former Olympics Doctor Hit With New Lawsuit | NBC4 Washington
Days After Child Porn Arrest, Former Olympics Doctor Hit With New Lawsuit

He's been accused of violating girls and young women in more than 50 police complaints

    AP
    File - Dr. Larry Nassar appears during a video arraignment in Mason, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.

    A former Michigan State University doctor — who has been accused of molesting dozens of patients, including at least one Olympic gymnast — was hit with a third lawsuit on Wednesday, NBC News reported. 

    Tiffany Thomas Lopez, 36, alleged in court papers that Dr. Larry Nassar repeatedly abused her under the guise of invasive pelvic treatments when she was a student athlete and that Michigan State staffers ignored her complaints.

    The suit, which also names Michigan State, is the latest legal blow for Nassar. He's been accused of violating girls and young women in more than 50 police complaints. He was charged last month with sexually assaulting a young girl at his home, and was just arrested on child pornography charges.

    Published at 2:10 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 2:12 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016
