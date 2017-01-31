Homeland Security Chief: Trump Order 'Not a Ban on Muslims'

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly insisted Tuesday that President Donald Trump's executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program is not a ban on travel or on Muslims.

"This is not, I repeat, not a ban on Muslims," Kelly said at a news briefing with other U.S. immigration officials, that comes amid protests and confusion around the world over the order and its effects as inhumane and contrary to long-standing American values.

Democrats and some Republicans have criticized the order and its rollout.

"Regrettably, the rollout was confusing, but on a go-forward basis, I'm confident that Secretary Kelly is going to make sure that this is done correctly," House Speaker Paul Ryan said at a separate news conference Tuesday.

Kelly characterized the order as a chance to revisit U.S. policy on visas and refugees. He also said that Customs and Border Patrol agents are in compliance with the law, after some reports suggested agents did not immediately comply with a court order that blocked part of the actions.

An official said at the news conference that 872 refugees are being admitted to the U.S. because of hardship concerns, despite the ban.