White House chief of staff John Kelly weighed in on the continuing debate over the removal of Confederate monuments on Monday, saying that "the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War," NBC News reported.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Kelly commented on the decision by Christ Church, an Episcopal congregation in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, to remove plaques honoring President George Washington and Robert E. Lee, the commander of Confederate forces during the Civil War.

"Well, history's history," said Kelly. "You know, 500 years later, it's inconceivable to me that you would take what we think now and apply it back then. I think it's just very, very dangerous. I think it shows you just how much of a lack of appreciation of history and what history is."

Kelly also called Robert E. Lee "an honorable man," adding that "the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War."

