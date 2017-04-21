Chicken Nugget Meals Recalled Due to Salmonella Fears

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it is recalling more than 100,000 pounds of frozen meals because the brownie mix included may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall applies to 110,817 pounds of vacuum-packed trays containing “Banquet Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese” with Code 3100080921 and a “best if used by date” date of July 20, 2018, the USDA said in a press release.

The meals were produced by Conagra Brands in Missouri and sold nationwide, according to the release.

The brownie mix used to make the desserts in the meals may be contaminated with salmonella, the agency said.

