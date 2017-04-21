Frenchman Who Gunned Down Cops on Champs-Elysees ID'd

The gunman who killed a police officer and wounded two others in the heart of Paris before being killed himself was French and had a long criminal record, NBC News reported.
Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre Henry Brandet also told radio station France Info that officials found a shotgun and knives in the suspect's car, and three people from his family were being questioned.
He was identified as Karim Cheurfi, 39, a Paris resident, according to a representative of the Paris prosecutor's office.
Cheurfi was fatally shot trying to flee the scene of the shooting on the Champs-Elysees Thursday, in which what French President Francois Hollande has called a terrorist attack.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago