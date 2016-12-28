Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, was hospitalized Wednesday after experiencing shortness of breath. Reynolds' daughter, Carrie Fisher, died on Tuesday. (Published 4 hours ago)

Just a day after actress Carrie Fisher died, her grieving mother Debbie Reynolds passed away. She was 84.

“She's gone to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told NBC News. " She loved taking care of her and now she's gone to be with her."

The "Singing' in the Rain" star was rushed to a California hospital earlier Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency.

The double tragedy deals a blow to Reynolds and Fisher families, which are still mourning Fisher's death.

Hollywood is also in shock over the successive losses of two icons. Fellow actors and celebrities took to social media to send condolences to the families.

"A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher," actress Rose McGowan wrote on Twitter.

Ellen Degeneres, actress Illeana Douglas and actor Albert Brooks expressed their disbelief over Reynold's death one day after her daughter's.

"Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016." William Shatner tweeted.