Burglar Settles in for Nap After Preschool Break-in | NBC4 Washington
logo_dc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Burglar Settles in for Nap After Preschool Break-in

"He took the food with him when he left," the New Orleans school's owner and director said

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police in New Orleans are looking for a man who climbed through the window of Clara's Little Lambs Preschool Academy, spent the night there, and left the next morning with snacks and toilet paper.

    (Published 29 minutes ago)

    A burglar made himself at home in a New Orleans preschool this week, even making himself a bed out of stuffed toys, a mat and a blanket and settling in for the night, NBC News reported.

    New Orleans police are looking for the man, seen on security video entering Clara's Little Lambs Preschool Academy through a window Sunday and climbing over cribs to get inside.

    Top News: Unrest Across Venezuela on Militia's Anniversary

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    He wandered through several rooms, taking a snack from food and drink in the staff break room, before crawling out the same window before 7 a.m. Monday, police said.

    "He took the food with him when he left," Sonjia Joseph, the school's owner and director, told NBC affiliate WDSU. "We could see very clearly on the camera he had toilet paper."

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices