logo_dc_2x
'Beloved' Tourist Dies 16 Days After London Attack Bridge Horror

Her boyfriend, who suffered a broken foot in the attack, was going to propose to her the day of the attack, the BBC reported

    Image released through the Metropolitan Police on Friday April 7, 2017 of Andreea Cristea. Cristea, a 31-year-old Romanian tourist who was knocked into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge during an attack on Britain's Houses of Parliament more than two weeks ago has died, London police said Friday.

    A 31-year-old Romanian tourist has died more than two weeks after plunging into the River Thames during the terrorist attack on the Westminster Bridge in London, NBC News reported. 

    Andrea Cristea was with her boyfriend on the bridge when alleged attacker Khaled Masood plowed an SUV into pedestrians, knocking her off the bridge and into the river 18 feet below. 

    Cristea, who worked as an architect, was taken off life support Thursday, more than two weeks after the March 22 attack. 

    Her boyfriend, who suffered a broken foot in the attack, was going to propose to her the day of the attack, the BBC reported. 

    Published at 7:26 AM EDT on Apr 7, 2017 | Updated 6 hours ago
