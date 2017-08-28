A resident holds a can of water donated by the Anheuser-Busch company as water wells supplying hundreds of residents remain dry in the fourth year of worsening drought on Feb. 11, 2015, in East Porterville, California. The company is sending water to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Budweiser and one of the largest beer producers in the world, is putting a pause on transporting brewskis to send water to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Company spokeswoman Taylor Tchoukaleff said two truckloads of water, over 100,000 cans, will be brought to Arlington, Texas, in addition to the delivery that arrived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Monday. Anheuser-Busch's distribution partner Mockler Beverage works with the Red Cross to deliver the canned water to communities in need.

Anheuser-Busch Cartersville brewery in Georgia produces cans of emergency relief water a few times a year, according to the company, partnering with the American Red Cross to provide to places in need within the United States.

This particular brewery sends out approximately 250 trucks per day with shipments of beer — trucks that are now being put to work for the communities impacted by Harvey.

"Throughout the year, we periodically pause beer production at our Cartersville, Georgia, brewery to produce emergency canned drinking water so we are ready to help out communities across the country in times of crisis," Bill Bradley, Vice President of Community Affairs at Anheuser-Busch. "Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations."

In 2016, Anheuser-Busch produced and shipped over 2 million cans of emergency drinking water to communities hit by natural disasters, including the California wildfires, the Louisiana floods and Hurricane Matthew.

In May 2015, Anheuser-Busch completely halted beer production at its Georgia brewery in order to produce drinking water for those displaced by heavy storms and flooding in Texas and Oklahoma, NBC News reported.

CORRECTION (August 28, 2017, 8:19 p.m. ET): The story originally said Anheuser-Busch had halted the production of beer to can waters for the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. Beer shipments have been halted to send water to victims of the storm, but production has not halted at this time.

