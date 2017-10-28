Robert Mueller's Office to Issue 1st Indictment in Russia Investigation: Sources - NBC4 Washington
Robert Mueller's Office to Issue 1st Indictment in Russia Investigation: Sources

Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, was appointed in May as special counsel to oversee the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the election

    The Wall Street Journal reports Special Counsel Robert Mueller has put together a grand jury to look into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. (Published Friday, Aug. 4, 2017)

    A federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first criminal charges in the special counsel’s investigation into Russian election interference, two sources told NBC News.

    Mueller's Office of the Special Counsel will make public an indictment on Monday, a U.S. official with firsthand knowledge of the process confirmed to NBC News, without disclosing the name of the target or the nature of the charges. The timing was also confirmed by a second source familiar with the matter.

    CNN was the first to report on Friday that the grand jury approved charges, citing multiple sources. The network added that the charges remain sealed by order of a federal judge.

    Mueller, a former FBI director, was appointed in May as special counsel to oversee the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the election. Peter Carr, a spokesperson for Mueller, declined to comment Friday night.

    Published at 12:12 AM EDT on Oct 28, 2017 | Updated at 10:38 PM EDT on Oct 28, 2017
