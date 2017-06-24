1 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Fla. Day Care Building | NBC4 Washington
1 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Fla. Day Care Building

    A plane carrying two people crashed into a day care building in Fort Myers, Florida, and killed one of the passengers, police said.

    A Piper PA-28 aircraft went down during an attempted takeoff at Page Field, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday morning at Chico's Early Education Center campus, directly across from the Metro Commerce Center along Metro Parkway.

    Port Authority spokesperson Victoria Moreland told NBC affiliate WBBH that no one was inside the building when the plane crashed into it.

    Witnesses told WBBH that the plane clipped some trees before crashing into the daycare building. Smoke billowed up from the plane.

    The surviving passenger of the plane was injured, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. No other information was immediately available about the person's condition.

    The Federal Aviation Administration said they plan to investigate the incident. 

