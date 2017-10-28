A plane carrying the Oklahoma City Thunder landed in Chicago with a massive dent in the front. (Published Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017)

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a bit of a scare on their flight to Chicago early Saturday.

The team flew to Chicago from Minnesota after their game against the Timberwolves late Friday.

Upon arriving at Midway Airport at around 1 a.m., the team discovered – despite a safe landing – that the plane was damaged, with a massive dent in the nose.

Several players posted photos on social media, both thankful that the team was safe and curious as to what could have hit the plane.

“What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night?” Carmelo Anthony asked on Instagram. “Everyone is Safe, Though. ‘All Praise Due’ #ThunderStrong” What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. “All Praise Due” #ThunderStrong A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Steven Adams even called out NASA, as well as renowned scientists Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Bill Nye to get some answers.

“We had a rough flight to say the least,” Adams tweeted, with a photo of the plane. “30000 feet in the air. Flying to chicago. What caused this?”

A spokesperson for Delta Airlines said the charter flight “likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago” and that maintenance was evaluating the plane and the incident.

A Thunder spokesperson told The Oklahoman that all players, staff and coaches were safe.

A team official said the flight was “a little rough, but not extreme or out of the ordinary,” according to ESPN.

OKC was scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center at 7 p.m.