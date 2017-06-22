World’s Largest Swimming Lesson Aims to Prevent Drownings

Children and families all across the globe will participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson Thursday.

The worldwide event aims to teach children how to swim. According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death in children ages 1 to 14 in the United States.

Locally, the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson event will be held at noon at the J. Franklyn Bourne Memorial Pool on 6500 Calmos St. in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

Former Olympic swimmer Maddy Crippen will also join local kids and their families as they learn the life saving skill of swimming.

Despite the amount of fatal drownings, there is good news. The number of reported child drownings in swimming pools involving children younger than 5 has decreased 17 percent nationwide since 2010, according to the CPSC.



