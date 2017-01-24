Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey talks with a young witness to the hit-and-run that gravely injured her uncle. (Published 6 hours ago)

A father suffered life-threatening injuries when a pickup truck struck him in a hit-and-run Sunday in Virginia.

Raja Hussain’s two young children were in the back seat of his vehicle in the 2300 block of West Longview Drive in Woodbridge about 8:40 p.m. Hussain was about to get in when he saw the pickup, said his 11-year-old niece Neelofur Kiyani, who witnessed it. She said instead of trying to get into the car, her uncle leaned against it.

The pickup struck a parked car behind Hussain before hitting him and sending him flying.

“We were screaming,” Neelofur said. “My mom started screaming, ‘Where's my brother? Where’s my brother?’ We couldn't see him because it was dark outside.”

The driver didn’t stop and was last seen headed toward Prince William Parkway, police said.

“It happened in a second,” Neelofur said, snapping her fingers. “There my uncle was standing, and that truck came in took him with him and slammed into the other car, and he ran away.”

Hussain's father, Raja Riaz, ran from inside the house.

“He was on the ground, and they were holding him, and he was in a coma,” Riaz said. “He was not talking.”

Hussain suffered a severe head injury and broken bones in his back, shoulder and legs.

Police believe the truck is a white Ford F-250 or F-350 with ladder racks. It has front passenger side damage and is missing the passenger side view mirror.

Neelofur hopes the driver will be arrested.

“I don't know if it was a man or a woman, but whoever it was they’re going to get caught and they’re going to be in jail for life,” she said. “They should stay in jail for life after what he did to my uncle.”

Hussain is the sole wage earner for his family of four. His wife told News4 Tuesday evening he remains in very critical condition.