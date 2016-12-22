Woman With Mental Disability Missing in Rockville: Police

Erica Morris, 21, was last seen at her family's home on Wednesday. Police say she functions at the level of a third-grader.

Montgomery County police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 21-year-old woman.

Erica Morris was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at her family's home on Cold Spring Rd. in Rockville, Maryland.

She left without telling relatives where she was going, police said.

Although Morris is an adult, police say she functions at the level of a third-grader.

Morris often goes to local libraries, including the Rockville Library at Town Square Plaza and the Potomac Library on Glenolden Dr. She also is familiar with the Rockville Metro Station.

Police described Morris as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. She has short, curly brown hair and blue-green eyes. and she was last seen wearing a bright green ski jacket, blue jeans, brown Ugg boots. Morris was also carrying a black duffel bag and brown purse.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police at (301) 279-8000. Callers can remain anonymous.

