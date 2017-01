Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman accused of setting another woman's hair on fire on Inauguration Day.

The suspect went up to the woman in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. NW and used a lighter to set her hair on fire about 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, D.C. police said. The victim was not injured.

Police released a picture of the suspect on Saturday and are asking anyone who has information to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.