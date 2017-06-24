Woman, Toddler Missing in Northeast DC

A mother and her baby girl are missing in Northeast D.C., police say.

Michelle J. Manley, 25, and 21-month-old Daisy Manley were last seen in the 1400 block of Holbrook Street NE on Thursday, June 15, D.C. police said.

The two were reported missing on Saturday.

Michelle Manley is described as a black woman with a medium complexion, 5 feet 5 inches in height, 110 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair. Her clothing description is unknown.

Daisy is described as a black female with a medium-brown complexion, 2 feet, 30 pounds, with dark brown eyes and black hair. Her clothing description is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 202-727-9099 or 911.