Woman Stabbed on Metrobus in Northeast DC

A woman stabbed another woman on board a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon in Northeast D.C., officials say.

The women were riding a V4 bus when they began to argue, a Metro spokeswoman said. As the bus stopped at 58th and Foote streets NE, a few blocks east of H.D. Woodson High School, one woman stabbed the other woman.

The injured women was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro Transit police took the alleged attacker into custody and were questioning her. She was not immediately charged.

