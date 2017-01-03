The woman caught on camera using the credit card of a missing Bethesda, Maryland, man has turned herself in, police say.

Chernor Sheriff, 25, was charged with credit card fraud after she reported to a police station on Thursday, a Montgomery County police spokesman said Tuesday.

Police say Sheriff used the credit card of John Patrick Donohoe, a 36-year-old man who has been missing since mid-December. He was last seen the morning of Dec. 13 and was reported missing the following day.

Police previously said a woman used Donohoe's credit card Dec. 22 at a beauty supply store and other stores in Hyattsville, Maryland, about 10 miles east. She spent about $700.

The video showed a woman with a dark complexion and dark hair walk in at least one store with a young boy wearing a bright blue winter coat.

Police say Sheriff turned herself in after a relative recognized her in the surveillance video shown on television and online, and called police.

Donohoe's father is Bob Donohoe, the chairman and CEO of The Donohoe Companies, a prominent developer in the D.C. area. He pleaded with the public for help finding his son.

"The credit card has been used, and John's not here. We don't know what the link is. We need to find John. We have to find out what's going on," he previously told News4.

Police are still investigating how Sheriff came into possession of Donohoe's credit card.

The search for Donohoe continues. He stands about 5-foot-11 and weighs about 145 pounds. He was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with the Maryland license plate 2AK8853. The car has not been located.

Donohoe drives a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox like this one, police said.

Photo credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Anyone with information on Donohoe's whereabouts is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.