Woman Seen Using Credit Card of Missing Bethesda Man

A Bethesda, Maryland, man has been missing for more than two weeks and police are seeking a woman seen on camera using his credit card.

John Patrick Donohoe, 36, was last seen the morning of Dec. 13. Family members saw him at his home on Auburn Avenue about 10:30 a.m., driving a black SUV.

Photo credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Montgomery County police said Wednesday that a woman was caught on surveillance video Dec. 22 using Donohoe's credit card at a beauty supply store and other stores in Hyattsville, Maryland, about 10 miles east. She spent about $700.

Video shows a woman with a dark complexion and dark hair walk in at least one store with a young boy who is wearing a bright blue winter coat.

The missing man's father, Bob Donohoe, pleaded with the public for help finding his son.

"The credit card has been used and John's not here. We don't know what the link is. We need to find John. We have to find out what's going on," he said.

Bob Donohoe is the chairman and CEO of The Donohoe Companies, a prominent developer in the D.C. area.

Donohoe stands about 5-foot-11 and weighs about 145 pounds. He was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with the Maryland license plate 2AK8853. The car has not been located.

Donohoe drives a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox like this one, police said.

Photo credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Anyone with information on the woman shown in the surveillance video, or Donohoe's whereabouts, is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.