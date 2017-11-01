Police are searching for three men who allegedly followed a woman out of a mall food court, donned masks, then assaulted and robbed her at gunpoint in a stairway.

A woman was leaving the food court at Wheaton Westfield Mall about 9 p.m. Oct. 11 when three male suspects began to follow her, police said.

As she entered a stairway to a parking garage, the men approached her and put on masks, police said.

One of the suspects, described as a male in his late teens, assaulted the victim and threatened her with a handgun, police said.

Another suspect took her wallet out of her pants, police said.

The third suspect acted as a look out, police said.

All three suspects were wearing black hoodies and black pants and carried black backpacks, police said.

On Monday, police released a photo of two of the suspects and asked the public for help in identifying the men. The two suspects in the photo were not the ones believed to have a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-5530.