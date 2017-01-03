A woman missing for more than a month was found safe Monday in a Georgetown grocery store.

Amanda Pulver had been last seen Nov. 23 in the 3800 block of N. 13th Street in Arlington, police said. Authorities said Pulver was unable to care for herself and may have needed medical assistance.

Pulver was found Monday inside the Dean and Deluca store on M Street NW in Georgetown after she allegedly became disruptive, and management called police after she refused to leave.

Police ran a background check on Pulver, which revealed that she'd been reported missing last fall. Authorities believe she was living on the street and in homeless shelters since her disappearance.

Pulver agreed to return to her family in Arlington. She is undergoing medical evaluation, but appears to be physically fine, police said.