Part of the 3500 block of 14th Street is shown in this image from Google Maps. A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the block Tuesday morning.

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in northwest D.C. early Tuesday, police said.

The crash happened in the 3500 block of 14th Street. The woman was crossing the street at about 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a dark colored SUV, killing her, police said.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

The SUV fled the scene, police said. 14th street is closed while the investigation continues.